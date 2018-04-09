$649.54 Million in Sales Expected for Xilinx (XLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post sales of $649.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $651.40 million and the lowest is $644.96 million. Xilinx reported sales of $609.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $649.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $66.73. 2,585,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,894.25, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $308,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,917 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,945 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its stake in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 34,039 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

