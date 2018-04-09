Raymond James & Associates Invests $10.53 Million in Corporate Capital Trust (CCT) Stock

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 659,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of Corporate Capital Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $97,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,030.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo began coverage on Corporate Capital Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Corporate Capital Trust has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

