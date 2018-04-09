68,830 Shares in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Regis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regis by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth about $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Regis in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Regis stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.42. 128,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,542. The firm has a market cap of $675.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Regis news, Director David Patrick Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “68,830 Shares in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Acquired by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/68830-shares-in-regis-co-rgs-purchased-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.