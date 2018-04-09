$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $7.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $16.55 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $2.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $84.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $105.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $152.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.59, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 2.52. MacroGenics has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $32.74.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 619.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 415,262 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,933,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,744,000 after purchasing an additional 384,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

