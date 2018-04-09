$7.59 Million in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $7.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.68 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 165.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $24.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan acquired 104,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,767.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,242,926 shares of company stock worth $4,264,809. 24.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,074.59, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

