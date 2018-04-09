7,084 Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,715.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

