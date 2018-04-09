$720.29 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to report sales of $720.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $727.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $713.10 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported sales of $571.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $720.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.98. 114,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,988. The stock has a market cap of $5,494.63, a P/E ratio of -249.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,633.20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 9,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,574,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,428,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,724,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,118 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,045,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 242,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/720-29-million-in-sales-expected-for-brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-this-quarter-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.