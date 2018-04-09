Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 740,074 New York Community Bank (NYCB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 740,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bank by 33.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 27,831,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,742,000 after buying an additional 7,036,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bank by 364.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,127,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,388 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,004,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in New York Community Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,132,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,700,000 after purchasing an additional 518,946 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. 3,536,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,555. New York Community Bank has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6,157.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. New York Community Bank had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.29 million. sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of New York Community Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bank in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bank from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

New York Community Bank Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

