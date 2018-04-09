$82.88 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce $82.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.55 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $73.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.21 million to $349.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $379.71 million per share, with estimates ranging from $371.12 million to $388.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.25 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 984.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2,047.97, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.88.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

