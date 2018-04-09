Financial Review: 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) & REX American Resources (REX)

REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) and 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. REX American Resources does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of REX American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $452.59 million 1.06 $39.70 million N/A N/A 8Point3 Energy Partners $70.08 million 13.53 $11.40 million N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

REX American Resources has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8Point3 Energy Partners has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and 8Point3 Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 8.77% 6.18% 5.41% 8Point3 Energy Partners 28.84% 1.96% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for REX American Resources and 8Point3 Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A 8Point3 Energy Partners 2 11 0 0 1.85

8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given 8Point3 Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8Point3 Energy Partners is more favorable than REX American Resources.

Summary

REX American Resources beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

