$9.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report $9.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $5.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $9.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.53 billion to $39.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $52.90 billion to $57.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,469,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,555 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,055,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,467,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,151,000 after acquiring an additional 519,382 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,563,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,163,750,000 after acquiring an additional 964,361 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,671,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,035,000 after acquiring an additional 383,104 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.28. 26,948,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,129,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $509,823.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.57. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $103.98 and a one year high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

