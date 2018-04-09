$90.75 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will post sales of $90.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $91.20 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $90.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $90.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.00 million to $379.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $401.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $399.70 million to $403.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Boston Private Financial news, CEO Corey Griffin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald purchased 6,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,117.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,732,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 629,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,259.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

