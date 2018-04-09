Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,249 Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atlas Air by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,240,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Atlas Air by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 913,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Atlas Air by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 722,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Air by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $53,300.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,141 shares of company stock worth $2,092,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Atlas Air from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Atlas Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $60.75 on Monday. Atlas Air has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $1,545.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $627.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.08 million. Atlas Air had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Atlas Air will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

