Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $244,000 Position in iShares Trust (IBMG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 85,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444. iShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

