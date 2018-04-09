$98.18 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report sales of $98.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.56 million and the lowest is $96.80 million. Accuray reported sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $98.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $400.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $417.47 million to $418.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $100.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Accuray from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accuray by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Accuray by 52.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $426.46, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

