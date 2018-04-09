A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 643 ($8.88).

A number of analysts recently commented on BAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered A.G. Barr to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 630 ($8.70) to GBX 570 ($7.88) in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.33) target price on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised A.G. Barr to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($10.47) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) traded down GBX 25 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 643 ($8.88). The stock had a trading volume of 211,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,873. A.G. Barr has a 1 year low of GBX 540 ($7.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 685 ($9.46). The company has a market cap of $761.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.33.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($9.06), for a total value of £4,395.20 ($6,072.40). Insiders purchased a total of 69 shares of company stock valued at $45,172 over the last ninety days.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in soft drinks business. The Company’s segments include carbonates, still drinks and water, and other. Its other segment includes Funkin cocktail solutions, vending machines, ice-cream and other soft drink related items, such as water cups.

