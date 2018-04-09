Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith (A.O.) Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith (A.O.) were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Smith (A.O.) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith (A.O.) during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith (A.O.) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $716,554.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,272.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $332,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,747.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,622. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $63.17 on Monday. Smith has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $10,834.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Smith (A.O.) had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $768.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith (A.O.) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

