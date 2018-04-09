A.S.V. (ASV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A.S.V. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.695933001957 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:ASV opened at $7.00 on Monday. A.S.V. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A.S.V. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that A.S.V. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A.S.V. Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

