A10 Networks (ATEN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.02

Media stories about A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A10 Networks earned a news sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 42.4519217040371 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dougherty & Co lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. DA Davidson lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. 122,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,587. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

In related news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $26,565.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,836.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,961,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $276,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

