Abaxis (ABAX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Abaxis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abaxis in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abaxis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abaxis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.10.

ABAX traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $69.43. 99,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,302. Abaxis has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,562.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abaxis will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $355,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $689,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,604. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Abaxis by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Abaxis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Abaxis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Abaxis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Abaxis by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

