Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

ABAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abaxis in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised Abaxis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

Shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ ABAX) traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 455,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,532. Abaxis has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $1,687.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Abaxis’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abaxis will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,662 shares of company stock worth $1,804,604. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABAX. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Abaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $7,856,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abaxis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,086,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abaxis by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 61,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abaxis by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abaxis by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/abaxis-inc-abax-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.