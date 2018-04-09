Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Position Cut by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Abaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abaxis in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abaxis in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Abaxis in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abaxis stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,562.76, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.16. Abaxis Inc has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. Abaxis’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Abaxis Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Abaxis’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

In related news, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,662 shares of company stock worth $1,804,604. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABAX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Abaxis in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Abaxis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Abaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

