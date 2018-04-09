AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stake Lowered by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 208.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.78 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $142,568.22, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 8,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $976,046.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

