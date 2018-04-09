Middleton & Co Inc MA Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $90.48. 8,301,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,889. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $142,568.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.08 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,230,146.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

