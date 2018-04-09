Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) received a $35.00 price objective from Maxim Group in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 118.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.05. 1,253,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.18, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 3,263.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,040,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

