Insider Buying: Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund (LON:AAIF) Insider Buys 483 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund (LON:AAIF) insider Peter Arthur acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £999.81 ($1,413.16).

Peter Arthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Peter Arthur acquired 323 shares of Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £691.22 ($976.99).

On Monday, January 22nd, Peter Arthur purchased 453 shares of Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £1,001.13 ($1,415.02).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Peter Arthur purchased 464 shares of Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 215 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £997.60 ($1,410.04).

LON AAIF traded up GBX 200.95 ($2.84) on Monday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,317. Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 201 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.43).

About Aberdeen Asian Inc Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with a total return primarily through investing in Asian Pacific securities, including those with an above average yield. The Company invests in the Asia Pacific region through investment in companies listed on stock exchanges in the Asia Pacific region; Asia Pacific securities, such as global depositary receipts (GDRs), listed on other international stock exchanges; companies listed on other international exchanges that derive significant revenues or profits from the Asia Pacific region, and debt issued by governments or companies in the Asia Pacific region or denominated in Asian Pacific currencies.

