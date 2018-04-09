ABLYNX (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABLYNX (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Ablynx NV is a biopharmaceutical company which engaged in the development of Nanobodies (R) proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments. The company also discovers and develops therapeutic for inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. Ablynx NV is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABLYNX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

ABLYF stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596. ABLYNX has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

About ABLYNX

Ablynx NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops Nanobodies that is a proprietary therapeutic protein based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of various diseases. The company develops products in various therapeutic areas, such as inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases.

