Absolute Software (ABT) Receives C$7.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Imperial Capital downgraded Absolute Software from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other Absolute Software news, insider Todd Chronert sold 17,427 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.46, for a total transaction of C$112,578.42. Also, Director Amanda Mallow sold 5,350 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.56, for a total value of C$35,096.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,060 shares of company stock worth $149,576 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Absolute Software (TSE ABT) remained flat at $C$6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.68. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.82.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.29 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.58%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation is engaged in the development, marketing and support of endpoint security and data risk management solutions to commercial, healthcare, education and government customers. The Company operates through Data and Device Security segment. The Company offers solutions for devices, such as computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones.

