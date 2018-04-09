Acacia Research (ACTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and licenses patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies. Acacia Research Corporation is based in Newport Beach, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACTG. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Research has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Acacia Research stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.27, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Research will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acacia Research announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Acacia Research news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 17,600 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $63,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,335.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 63,100 shares of company stock valued at $228,688. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

