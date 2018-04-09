Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Acceleron Pharma worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLRN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,266. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1,656.43, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 804.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,304 shares of company stock worth $2,425,062 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

