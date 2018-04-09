Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accenture earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 48.0881530963236 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.96. 679,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,661. The firm has a market cap of $93,627.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at $28,078,717.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,258 shares of company stock worth $17,389,510. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/accenture-acn-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.