ACCO Brands (ACCO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE ACCO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.60. 417,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,367.32, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 241,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $3,223,313.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $658,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,654,938.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,058 shares of company stock worth $6,058,908. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 216,020 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 30.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

