Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Share Price

Media stories about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4934269233295 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.42. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.64.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

