Aceto (ACET) & Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Financial Comparison

Aceto (NASDAQ: ACET) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aceto $638.32 million 0.34 $11.37 million $1.19 5.87 Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.71 $129.43 million $3.23 22.93

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto. Aceto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nu Skin Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aceto -0.79% 10.26% 4.01% Nu Skin Enterprises 5.68% 25.23% 11.54%

Dividends

Aceto pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aceto pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Aceto is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Aceto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Aceto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aceto and Nu Skin Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aceto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nu Skin Enterprises 2 1 3 0 2.17

Aceto presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.27%. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus target price of $70.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.24%. Given Aceto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aceto is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Volatility & Risk

Aceto has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Aceto on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals. The Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements, including vitamins, amino acids, iron compounds, and bio chemicals used in pharmaceutical and nutritional preparations. This segment is also involved in developing and marketing generic pharmaceutical products. It sells its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products to wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors, and mass market merchandisers. The Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates to various generic drug companies. The Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals for use in the manufacture of plastics, surface coatings, cosmetics and personal care products, textiles, and fuels and lubricants, as well as for food, flavor, paper, and film industries; dye and pigment intermediates used in the color-producing industries; and organic intermediates used in the production of agrochemicals. Its raw materials are also used in electronic parts for photo tooling, circuit boards, and production of computer chips. This segment also offers agricultural protection products comprising herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, which control weed growth and the spread of insects and microorganisms; and sprout inhibitors for potatoes. The company serves various companies in the industrial chemical, agricultural, and human health and pharmaceutical industries primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

