Achain Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $84.84 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoolCoin, Allcoin and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00759436 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00173661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Achain

Achain was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,172,645 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ACT is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) created to address social accountability by using aggregated capital that is contributed by citizens in order to fund grass roots proposals that drive change on pressing social, political or economical issues. “

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoolCoin and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to buy Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

