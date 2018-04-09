Achaogen (AKAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Sunday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $403,656.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,336,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,457,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,391,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,505,383.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 808,356 shares of company stock worth $8,639,196 and sold 10,089 shares worth $110,576. Company insiders own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,255,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 806,899 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Achaogen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 155,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Achaogen by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 442,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 741,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,913. Achaogen has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $579.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. research analysts predict that Achaogen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

