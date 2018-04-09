Northland Capital Partners Reaffirms corporate Rating for Active Energy Gr (AEG)

Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Active Energy Gr (LON:AEG) in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Active Energy Gr in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of LON AEG traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3.95 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 177,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. Active Energy Gr has a 12 month low of GBX 1.86 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

Active Energy Gr Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in wood chip processing and distribution in Turkey, Ukraine, and Romania. The company operates through three segments: MDF Wood Chip, Forestry & Natural Resources, and BFE Fuel Solutions. It provides timberland development services for forestry owners; industrial wood fibre for MDF manufacturers; and second-generation biomass coal replacement fuels for industrial power generators.

