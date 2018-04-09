Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) Share Price

News coverage about Actua (NASDAQ:ACTA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Actua earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.2064927415907 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Actua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of ACTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 71,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,726. Actua has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

In related news, CFO Raymond Kirk Morgan sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $26,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Actua Company Profile

Actua Corporation, formerly ICG Group, Inc, is a multi-vertical cloud technology company. The Company operates through two segments, which include the vertical cloud segment and the vertical cloud (venture) segment. The Company’s vertical cloud-based businesses include Bolt Solutions Inc (Bolt), GovDelivery Holdings, Inc (GovDelivery) and VelocityEHS Holdings, Inc (VelocityEHS), which operate in the commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, wealth management, government communications and environmental, health and safety (EH&S) markets, respectively.

