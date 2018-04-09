KeyCorp Trims Actuant (ATU) Target Price to $27.00

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Actuant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE ATU traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.75. 317,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,582. Actuant has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,365.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Actuant will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,138,000 after purchasing an additional 356,721 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,651,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Actuant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after purchasing an additional 183,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Actuant by 944.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,764 shares during the period.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

