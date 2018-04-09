Acushnet (GOLF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acushnet earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5385542383254 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,776.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.14. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $351.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.49 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.90%. sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf balls under the Titleist brands, such as Tour Soft, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.

