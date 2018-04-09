Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley also issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADMP. Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price objective on Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,038. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1,050.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

