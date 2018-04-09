Addenda Capital Inc. Has $7.74 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,921,000 after buying an additional 265,518 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 30.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 55,920 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $128.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $343,679.78, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/addenda-capital-inc-sells-3852-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj-updated-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.