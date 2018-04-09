Adept Telecom (ADT) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adept Telecom (LON:ADT) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on the stock.

LON:ADT opened at GBX 338 ($4.74) on Thursday. Adept Telecom has a 1-year low of GBX 256.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 385 ($5.40).

In other news, insider Christopher Kingsman bought 129,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £395,087.85 ($554,587.10). Insiders acquired a total of 934,537 shares of company stock worth $284,933,785 over the last quarter.

Adept Telecom Company Profile

AdEPT Telecom plc provides voice and data telecommunication services to small and medium-sized business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. It offers landline call, line rental, broadband, IT, and mobile and data connectivity services, as well as IP telephony, and support and maintenance services.

