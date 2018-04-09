Adidas’ (FRA:ADS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. set a €231.00 ($285.19) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

FRA ADS traded down €1.60 ($1.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €202.60 ($250.12). 725,282 shares of the company traded hands. Adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

