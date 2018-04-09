Commerzbank Analysts Give Adidas (FRA:ADS) a €226.00 Price Target

Adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €226.00 ($279.01) price target from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADS. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on Adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS set a €225.00 ($277.78) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on Adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

FRA ADS traded down €1.60 ($1.98) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €202.60 ($250.12). 725,282 shares of the company traded hands. Adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($248.16).

About Adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

