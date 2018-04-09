ADT (NYSE:ADT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ADT in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6,553.29 and a PE ratio of -26.06. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About ADT

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

