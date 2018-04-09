Advanced Emissions Solutions’ (NASDAQ:ADES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,785. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.74, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Advanced Emissions Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,286,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 557.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 375,336 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,604.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 239,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Emissions Solutions’ (NASDAQ:ADES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/advanced-emissions-solutions-ades-earns-buy-rating-from-hc-wainwright-updated-updated-updated.html.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.