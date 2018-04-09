Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 365.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,611. The company has a market capitalization of $285.61, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.65. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 3,036.61%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/adverum-biotechnologies-inc-advm-shares-bought-by-citadel-advisors-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare and ocular diseases. The company's pipeline includes product candidates, which are used for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.