Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,322 Shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (SHM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 657,152 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,403,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 816,694 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,330,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 12,184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 851,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 522,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,430. SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

SPDR Nvn Barclys Cptl Shrt Trm Mncpl Bnd Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

