Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bemis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 187,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bemis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 318,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMS stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3,969.26, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.34 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bemis from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Bemis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bemis in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bemis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

